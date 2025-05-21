Guardiola says 'he'd rather quit Man City than have a bloated squad' as he plans rebuild

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said he would rather leave Manchester City than have to work with a bloated squad next season.

The City manager has begun to rebuild his team after the club's first trophyless campaign since 2017.

But he said Tuesday he had told the club that he will walk away rather than oversee an oversized squad.

“I said to the club I don’t want that. I don’t want to leave five or six players in the tribune,” Guardiola said after the 3-1 win against Bournemouth. “I don’t want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay. It’s impossible for my soul to give (leave) my players in the tribune, that they cannot play.”

Guardiola left James McAtee, Savinho and Rico Lewis out of his squad for Tuesday's Premier League game. He had to make similarly tough calls for Saturday's FA Cup final loss against Crystal Palace.