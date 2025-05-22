Tottenham beats Man United 1-0 for Europa League title and ends long trophy drought

SPAIN: Tottenham's title drought is finally over. Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final and lift its first European trophy in more than four decades on Wednesday.

It is the first major title for Tottenham since it won the English League Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since it won its second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984.

Brennan Johnson squeezed in the winner at the end of the first half to help Spurs salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

"This is what it's all about," Johnson said. "This club hasn't won a trophy for 17 years. This is what it means; it means so much. Ever since I came here it's been, 'Tottenham are a good team but can never get it done.' We got it done."

The title guarantees Spurs a spot in next season's Champions League, and brings some much-needed relief for manager Ange Postecoglou after he struggled to keep his team on track all year.

The victory in Europe's second-tier competition comes six years after Tottenham fell short against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Tottenham finished its Europa League campaign with 10 wins, three draws and two losses.