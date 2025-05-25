Real Madrid confirms Xabi Alonso is returning as 'one of the best coaches in the world'

MADRID: He’s back.

Xabi Alonso is returning to Real Madrid to take over a club that failed to meet expectations this season.

The Spanish powerhouse announced the hiring of Alonso on Sunday to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is leaving to take over the Brazil job. Alonso will take over on June 1 and will be given a contract through June 2028, the club said.

He's to be presented as coach on Monday.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti is departing after four mostly successful seasons with Madrid. He bid a tearful farewell on Saturday in the team’s final Spanish league match. Ancelotti’s contract ran to the end of next season, but the club confirmed his departure on Friday after he had already been announced as the next Brazil coach.

Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but mostly struggled since then, failing to lift another trophy and losing all four “clásico” matches against rival Barcelona, which clinched a league and cup double.

Ancelotti on Friday said he felt Alonso had the potential to succeed at Madrid.

“I don’t want to offer advice, because everyone has their own ideas about soccer," he said. "All I can say is that he’s hugely fortunate to be Real Madrid's coach. I wish him all the best, and all the luck in the world. I think he has the attributes to coach this team. I hope he enjoys it.”