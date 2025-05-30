Massimiliano Allegri returns as coach at crisis-hit AC Milan

MILAN: Massimiliano Allegri was named AC Milan’s new coach on Friday, charged with restoring to glory the crisis-hit team that he won Serie A with nearly 15 years ago.

Allegri replaces Sergio Conceicao, who was fired on Thursday after guiding Milan to an eighth-placed finish in Serie A that left the Rossoneri out of Europe.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the head coach of the men’s first team,” the club said in a statement that did not include any contract details.

Allegri’s last two jobs were with Juventus. He was fired a year ago by the Bianconeri for an ugly outburst directed at the referees during the Italian Cup final.