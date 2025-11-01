Arsenal cruise against Burnley to go seven points clear, Manchester United held by Forest

LONDON: Arsenal brushed Burnley aside 2-0 on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League as struggling Nottingham Forest held in-form Manchester United to a 2-2 draw.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have won five league games in a row to position themselves as firm favourites to end their painful two-decade wait to be crowned English champions.

Viktor Gyokeres headed Arsenal ahead following a Declan Rice corner in the first half at Turf Moor for his first league goal since mid-September -- yet more joy for the set-piece specialists.

England midfielder Rice himself headed home to double the visitors' lead in the 35th minute and put them in total control.

Arsenal, who have now won nine games in a row in all competitions, have enviable options in attack but their team is built on a rock-solid defence that has conceded just three league goals in 10 games this season.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United, seeking their fourth straight league win, appeared set to climb to second in the table when leading 1-0 at the City Ground courtesy of Casemiro's first-half opener.

But Forest, who had not scored a league goal since September 20, roared back after the break as their confidence flooded back.

Morgan Gibbs-White headed the home side level in the 48th minute before Nicolo Savona tapped in just two minutes later to complete a dramatic turnaround.

But Amad Diallo levelled with a sweet volley in the 81st minute to rescue a point for United, who have been much improved in recent weeks after a poor start to the season.