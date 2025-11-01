Munich to host 2028 Champions League final; Wembley, Camp Nou up for 2029 final

GENEVA: Bayern Munich's stadium is set to host another Champions League final in 2028, and staging the 2029 final is a contest between Wembley Stadium in London and Barcelona's renovated Camp Nou.

UEFA confirmed Friday the list of interested bidders from among its member associations, suggesting a long-speculated final in New York will not happen until at least 2030.

"The declarations of interest are not binding, and the final proposals must be delivered with the bid dossiers by June 10," UEFA said in a statement.

Munich was the only bid for the 2028 final. It hosted the final last season and Wembley staged the previous final in 2024. Barcelona has not been the final venue since 1999, when Manchester United famously stunned Bayern with two stoppage-time goals.

The behind-schedule Camp Nou renovation should lift capacity to 105,000, the largest in Europe.

The UEFA executive committee is due to decide next September on hosts for all club competitions' finals in 2028 and 2029.

The Champions League final this season is at the Puskas Arena in Budapest — with a new early evening kickoff time in Europe — and the 2027 final is at Atletico Madrid's stadium.

Europa League bidders

Barcelona and Atletico were members of the failed Super League project in 2021, as was Juventus which also wants to host European finals.

The 41,000-seat Juventus stadium in Turin is proposed by the Italian soccer federation to host a final in either the Europa League or the third-tier Conference League for each year on offer. The venue hosted the Europa League final in 2014 when Juventus lost in the semifinals.

Romania's National Stadium in Bucharest also is competing for either of the Europa League finals. So too is the French soccer federation which at this first stage has not decided between Parc des Princes in Paris and Lyon's home stadium.