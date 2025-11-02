Liverpool snap losing streak as Mohamed Salah hits 250 goals in Villa win

Liverpool ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League as Mohamed Salah scored his 250th goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Salah pounced on an error by Emiliano Martinez to open the scoring before Ryan Gravenberch's deflected effort secured a long-awaited victory that lifts the defending champions up to third in the table.

"I'm glad we are back on track now," said Salah.

"It's a very tricky season for us because we have a few new players, they are very good players but they need time to adapt.

"We lost some players too. It takes time to adapt and know each other's games, but everything will be fine."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot's decision to make wholesale changes for Wednesday's 3-0 League Cup exit to Crystal Palace only piled even more pressure on his returning stars to get back to winning ways after six defeats in seven games in all competitions.

"What I liked most was that I think everybody here felt the importance of the game. I'm talking about my players and I'm talking about the fans," said Slot. "From start to finish the players showed up."

Liverpool had conceded inside the first 15 minutes of all their four consecutive Premier League defeats and nearly paid for another slow start when Morgan Rogers blasted a shot off the post from on five minutes.