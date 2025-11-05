Luis Díaz scores twice for Bayern, gets a red card in Champions League victory over PSG

PARIS: Luis Díaz scored twice for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday and was then sent off moments before halftime for a reckless foul on Achraf Hakimi.

The red card didn't affect the result as Bayern won 2-1 to make it 16 straight wins this season and hand defending champion PSG its first defeat in four group games so far.

Hakimi was in tears as he was comforted by teammates before being helped off the field at Parc des Princes. Díaz made a wild lunge from behind and Hakimi's left leg appeared to be momentarily trapped before he fell.

Díaz was shown a yellow card but referee Maurizio Mariani upgraded it to a red following a video review.

Hakimi was the second PSG player to be substituted in the first half after Ousmane Dembélé left in the 25th minute, having only recently come back from a right thigh injury.

The former Liverpool player Diaz had stood out for his movement and finishing before his wild tackle.