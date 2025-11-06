Champions League: Barcelona rescue draw at Club Brugge in six-goal thriller

BRUGES: Spanish giants Barcelona needed to come from behind three times to earn a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal was back to his best for Hansi Flick's side to help them earn a point in a gripping clash in Belgium.

Barca's defence was shredded on multiple occasions by the hosts as Brugge winger Carlos Forbs struck twice and set one up for Nicolo Tresoldi.

Ferran Torres, Yamal and a Christos Tzolis own goal saved Barcelona from what would have been a humiliating defeat, even though they have several players out injured.

"It's a game I think we have to win, but we have to do things a lot better," Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong told Movistar.

"We have to adjust some things, we know that, we're working on it... if you let in three goals it's difficult to win."

Barcelona have been in shaky form in recent weeks, including losing against rivals Real Madrid in a La Liga Clasico.

The Catalans have struggled defensively for much of the season but Flick said his team would not change their style and high defensive line.

"We can speak about changing everything, but I am not a coach to change this," said Flick.

"We want to play (how) our DNA is... we are Barca."

The hosts took an early lead at the Jan Breydel stadium through Tresoldi, who was set up by the electric Forbs.