Newcastle sink Athletic Bilbao to extend Champions League winning run

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle secured a third successive Champions League win as Dan Burn's thunderous header inspired a cathartic 2-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Burn struck in eye-catching style in the first half at St James' Park and Joelinton netted after the interval to wrap up Newcastle's fifth successive home win in all competitions.

Newcastle's dismal 3-1 defeat at lowly West Ham on Sunday left the Magpies languishing in 13th place in the Premier League and prompted a painful bout of soul-searching on Tyneside.

But although they have struggled domestically, Eddie Howe's side have three wins from four games in the Champions League this season, with their only loss coming in the opening match against Barcelona.

Ahead of trips to Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen in their next two league phase fixtures, sixth-placed Newcastle are firmly in the hunt to secure the top-eight place that guarantees automatic qualification for the last 16.

Howe will hope Newcastle's European success serves as a springboard for a winning run in the Premier League, starting at Brentford on Sunday.

"Really pleased with today. It was an important response to West Ham. I don't think it was us at our best but we're in a good position now in this competition," Howe said.

"It's been good to have a game off the back of West Ham. We've put that away now. But it's a bigger test when you return to the Premier League."

Saluting Burn's goal, Howe said it reminded him of the defender's header in last season's League Cup final win against Liverpool.

"It was very reminiscent of the cup final. It was from distance. It was a training ground move so well done to all the coaches involved in that," he said.

"Across the board, it's about consistency in our performance wherever we play. Now we go away in the Champions League. Marseille will be incredibly difficult."

Newcastle's lacklustre loss at West Ham had sparked accusations that Howe's team are developing a habit of playing down to the level of their opponents.