Phil Foden inspires Man City in the Champions League, Haaland sets latest benchmark

MANCHESTER: Thomas Tuchel, are you watching?

Phil Foden sent an emphatic reminder to England's head coach with two brilliantly taken goals in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"He is back," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "He is a special player."

Tuchel will name his latest England squad this week after overlooking Foden so far this season and with time running out before next year's World Cup.

But the City forward strengthened his case for a recall with an inspired performance against Dortmund. He scored in each half at the Etihad Stadium, with Erling Haaland — of course — smashing home his 27th of the season in between. Substitute Rayan Cherki got the other after Waldemar Anton scored for Dortmund.

Tuchel is set to announce his squad Friday for the final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, with England having already secured qualification.

Foden has rediscovered some of his best form this season after enduring a frustrating campaign last term as City relinquished the Premier League title. His goals on Tuesday — both swept low into the bottom corner — took his tally on the season to four and could have come at just the right time to capture Tuchel's attention.

"There's no person in this country or around the world that doesn't know his quality and ability, but England is so lucky to have this amount of good players," Guardiola said. "In his position there are a lot and that's why he has to push himself to be better and better and better."