De Ligt rescues draw for Manchester United after Tottenham turnaround

LONDON: Matthijs de Ligt salvaged a 2-2 draw for Manchester United at Tottenham in a frantic finale as both sides missed the chance to go second in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs looked to have secured a dramatic victory, having trailed with six minutes to go, as Mathys Tel equalised before Richarlison headed home in the 91st minute.

However, De Ligt powered in a 96th minute header to extend United's unbeaten run to five games.

"Luckily we got a point, I think we deserved more the way we played," De Ligt told TNT Sports.

"I'm proud of how the team fought back and got a point at a difficult stadium."

Both sides move onto 18 points from 11 games but goal difference separates Spurs in third from United in seventh.

The Red Devils have now failed to beat Spurs in their previous eight meetings, including a 1-0 defeat in the Europa League final in May.

As a result, Spurs qualified for the Champions League, while United missed out on European football altogether.

Despite the huge blow to the United's finances and prestige, Ruben Amorim is making the most of having more time on the training field to finally build some momentum after a tough first year at Old Trafford.

Unlike most of United's big money signings in recent years, Bryan Mbeumo has proved his worth since a £65 million ($86 million) move from Brentford in July.

The Cameroonian was named Premier League player of the month for October and took his tally to four goals in as many games when he headed in from Amad Diallo's cross on 32 minutes.