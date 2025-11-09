Arsenal's winning run ends after conceding late goal to draw 2-2 with Sunderland in Premier League

Premier League leader Arsenal conceded its first goal in 881 minutes and then again in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday, a result that potentially breathes new life into the title race.
Brian Brobbey's goal in the fourth minute of added-on time ended Arsenal's winning run of five matches in the league — and 10 in all competitions — that had been built on one of the stingiest defenses English soccer has seen in a generation.
Arsenal hadn't let in a goal since Sept. 28 — nine games ago — before its former academy player, Dan Ballard, lashed in the opener for Sunderland in the 36th minute at the Stadium of Light.
"I felt a pain in my tummy," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "I don't want to concede any goals."
Back in the Premier League for the first time in eight years, Sunderland gave the leaders their most uncomfortable game for some time but second-half strikes by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard looked like earning Arsenal a battling victory.
Brobbey's late equalizer, after the substitute beat goalkeeper David Raya and defender Gabriel Magalhaes to the loose ball after a flick-on, meant Arsenal's lead was six points over second-place Chelsea, which beat managerless Wolverhampton 3-0.
Tottenham and Manchester United both scored stoppage-time goals in a wild finish to their 2-2 draw, while there were also wins for West Ham and Everton.
Chelsea burst
All of Chelsea's goals came in the second half against Wolves.
Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto converted crosses by Alejandro Garnacho either side of Joao Pedro's finish from a cross by lively substitute Estevao.
Wolves stayed in last place on just two points from 11 games and has yet to win a match so far.
Successive wins
West Ham beat Burnley 3-2 to secure back-to-back victories under recently hired manager Nuno Espirito Santo, after last weekend's win over Newcastle, and only remained in the relegation zone on goal difference.
After going behind, West Ham fought back through goals by Callum Wilson, Tomas Soucek and Kyle Walker-Peters before a last-gasp consolation from Burnley
Everton ended a three-match winless run by beating Fulham 2-0 thanks to goals by Idrissa Gana Gueye and Michael Keane.