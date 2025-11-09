Arsenal's winning run ends after conceding late goal to draw 2-2 with Sunderland in Premier League

Premier League leader Arsenal conceded its first goal in 881 minutes and then again in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday, a result that potentially breathes new life into the title race.

Brian Brobbey's goal in the fourth minute of added-on time ended Arsenal's winning run of five matches in the league — and 10 in all competitions — that had been built on one of the stingiest defenses English soccer has seen in a generation.

Arsenal hadn't let in a goal since Sept. 28 — nine games ago — before its former academy player, Dan Ballard, lashed in the opener for Sunderland in the 36th minute at the Stadium of Light.

"I felt a pain in my tummy," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "I don't want to concede any goals."

Back in the Premier League for the first time in eight years, Sunderland gave the leaders their most uncomfortable game for some time but second-half strikes by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard looked like earning Arsenal a battling victory.

Brobbey's late equalizer, after the substitute beat goalkeeper David Raya and defender Gabriel Magalhaes to the loose ball after a flick-on, meant Arsenal's lead was six points over second-place Chelsea, which beat managerless Wolverhampton 3-0.

Tottenham and Manchester United both scored stoppage-time goals in a wild finish to their 2-2 draw, while there were also wins for West Ham and Everton.