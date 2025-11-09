Union Berlin ends Bayern Munich's record 16-game winning streak with 2-2 draw in Bundesliga

BERLIN: Bayern Munich has finally failed to win a game.

Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi struck twice for Union Berlin to hold the Bavarian powerhouse 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ending Bayern's record 16-game winning streak in all competitions to start the season.

"I've been saying all week that we knew it was going to be a fight today," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

It could have been worse for his team, but Harry Kane scored in stoppage time to avert a defeat.

"We won a point today. At Bayern you always lose two points when you don't win, but still, the 92nd minute (equalizer), the mentality, (and) Leipzig lost," Kompany said of Bayern's closest challenger. "So it keeps going, and this record – the only thing that matters for me is that we showed we can win 16 games in a row. Why can't we try it again?"

The result meant Bayern fell one game short of matching its Bundesliga-record 10-game winning start to the league from 2015.