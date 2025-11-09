Wasteful Milan draw at Parma but level with Serie A leaders Napoli

PARMA: AC Milan are level with Napoli at the top of Serie A after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 on Saturday in an entertaining match at lowly Parma.

Two ahead in the 25th minute thanks to Alexis Saelemaekers' early strike and a Rafael Leao penalty, Milan looked set to go two points in front of Napoli ahead of the champions' tricky away fixture at Bologna on Sunday.

But Adrian Bernabe curled in a magnificent goal for the hosts on the stroke of half-time to halve the deficit and Enrico Delprato's glancing header gave Parma a deserved draw which put them two points above the relegation zone.

Mateo Pellegrino hit the post seconds before captain Delprato's first goal since January as Milan had to deal with an attacking onslaught from Parma after half-time.

Milan can be overtaken on Sunday by Roma and local rivals Inter Milan, who take on Lazio at the San Siro, with both teams a point behind the leading pair.