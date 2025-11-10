Joao Neves late show sends PSG top of Ligue 1, Strasbourg down Lille

LYON: Joao Neves' late winner returned Paris Saint-Germain to the top of Ligue 1 as they beat Lyon 3-2 on Sunday, while Emanuel Emegha netted a brace as Strasbourg defeated Lille.

PSG had gone into the weekend's action in top spot, but were knocked off it by archrivals Marseille who beat Brest 3-0 on Saturday to edge ahead by a point.

The chance to restore their lead seemed to have slipped by Luis Enrique's side until Neves' 95th-minute header at the Groupama Stadium.

Reigning champions PSG now sit on 27 points, two clear of second-placed Marseille.

"Resilience is a word I like," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

He added: "We showed the right mentality to win this match. It's important because in adversity, we win, and we are first in Ligue 1."

This win acted as a pick-me-up for PSG after their midweek Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Late defeat condemned Lyon to seventh spot, seven points off the leaders.

The visitors went ahead on 26 minutes as Warren Zaire-Emery raced onto Vitinha's ball over the top.