Robert Lewandowski's treble helps Barcelona beat Celta, cut gap on Real Madrid

VIGO: Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick to help Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-2 on Sunday in La Liga and cut Real Madrid's lead down to three points.

The veteran Polish striker's treble helped Hansi Flick's side capitalise on Madrid's 0-0 draw earlier on at Rayo Vallecano.

Teenager Lamine Yamal also scored for Barca in another gripping game produced by the champions' attacking approach, and Marcus Rashford produced two more assists.

Frenkie de Jong was sent off late on for Barca for two yellow cards but by then the champions had secured their victory to move second.

"Vigo is always difficult for us but now we have less points (between us) and Real Madrid," Lewandowski told Movistar.

"In the second half we had the game more under control but in the first Celta scored easily... we spoke at half-time about what we could improve."

Flick insisted Barcelona would not change their style despite some recent struggles, including a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, and it led to a wild first half.

The champions nosed ahead through a Lewandowski penalty on 10 minutes after Marcos Alonso handled Fermin Lopez's shot, but Celta equalised a minute later.