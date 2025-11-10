Robert Lewandowski's treble helps Barcelona beat Celta, cut gap on Real Madrid

VIGO: Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick to help Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-2 on Sunday in La Liga and cut Real Madrid's lead down to three points.
The veteran Polish striker's treble helped Hansi Flick's side capitalise on Madrid's 0-0 draw earlier on at Rayo Vallecano.
Teenager Lamine Yamal also scored for Barca in another gripping game produced by the champions' attacking approach, and Marcus Rashford produced two more assists.
Frenkie de Jong was sent off late on for Barca for two yellow cards but by then the champions had secured their victory to move second.
"Vigo is always difficult for us but now we have less points (between us) and Real Madrid," Lewandowski told Movistar.
"In the second half we had the game more under control but in the first Celta scored easily... we spoke at half-time about what we could improve."
Flick insisted Barcelona would not change their style despite some recent struggles, including a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, and it led to a wild first half.
The champions nosed ahead through a Lewandowski penalty on 10 minutes after Marcos Alonso handled Fermin Lopez's shot, but Celta equalised a minute later.
Rashford missed a one-on-one chance after Lopez sent him through and Celta broke away to score.
The Galicians capitalised on Barcelona's high defensive line, sending Sergio Carreira scampering in behind and he held his nerve to beat Wojciech Szczesny.
Without Pedri, Raphinha and Joan Garcia, among other injured players, Flick called on his team to show more fight in their absence and they seemed more energised at Balaidos.
Ilaix Moriba blocked Lopez's shot, Rashford turned the rebound against the post and Celta stopper Ionut Radu denied Lewandowski from close range as he followed up.
Looking back to his best, Lewandowski grabbed his second from an inviting Rashford cross to put Barca back in front on 37 minutes. His shot slipped past Radu, who might have done better.
Celta quickly hit back again, this time through Borja Iglesias, who smashed a rocket over Szczesny and into the back of the net from the edge of the box two minutes before the interval.
However, Barca went in with the lead when Rashford's deflected cross found teenage star Yamal, who beat Radu at his near post.
Settled down
Both teams were more stable in the second half, with far fewer chances in comparison to the haywire first period.
Barcelona dominated the ball and Celta, despite trailing, were forced to sit back.
Lewandowski completed his hat-trick with a header from Rashford's corner after 73 minutes to give his team a two-goal cushion.
It was the striker's seventh league goal of the season in just four starts, showing his finishing quality has not diminished at the age of 37 despite an injury-hit start to the campaign.
Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, has helped fill in for the injured Raphinha by providing seven La Liga assists.
Yamal broke free and might have scored Barca's fifth late on but his low shot hit the post after beating Radu.
On a negative note for Barca, De Jong was dismissed in stoppage time for a second yellow card as he trod on Iago Aspas' foot.
Barcelona's victory followed a run of just two away wins in their last 10 league games at Balaidos and offered Flick and his players a confidence boost before the upcoming international break.
"We have two weeks to disconnect now but I hope when we come back we play a lot better, it's the perfect moment to change things that aren't working," said Lewandowski.
"Flick asked if I needed a rest and I said no... I felt very good physically today and I'm very happy."