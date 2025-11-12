After conviction for kissing player without consent, ex-Spanish football boss claims he’s victim of ‘far-left’ smear

MADRID: Former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, convicted of sexual assault against footballer Jenni Hermoso, insisted late Tuesday he was innocent and the victim of a "far-left" conspiracy.

Rubiales, fined 10,800 euros ($12,500) for forcibly kissing the player during the medal ceremony after Spain won the Women's World Cup in Sydney in August 2023, told television show El Chiringuito the kiss was "consensual".

"As president, I should have behaved more coolly, more institutionally. But no, I do not apologise to Jenni Hermoso because I asked her if I could kiss her, and she said 'okay,'" said Rubiales.

Rubiales' lawyer told AFP in June he would appeal the conviction at the Supreme Court after a Spanish appeals court upheld his fine.

Rubiales, 48, has written a book to highlight the "public assassination" he claims to have been a victim of, titled "Killing Rubiales".