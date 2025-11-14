Ronaldo sent off as Ireland stun Portugal in World Cup qualifier

DUBLIN: Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for an elbow as his Portugal side lost 2-0 against Ireland on Thursday and blew another chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Troy Parrott struck twice in the first half to keep Ireland's hopes of reaching next summer's tournament alive with a famous victory against Ronaldo and his team-mates in a Group F qualifier.

With Portugal chasing a way back into the game their frustrated captain Ronaldo was dismissed for elbowing Dara O'Shea in the back.

Portugal still lead the group on 10 points, two ahead of Hungary and three in front of Ireland, with one match remaining on Sunday.

The team that finishes top reaches the World Cup automatically, while second place teams reach the play-offs.

"This is probably the best night I have had in my entire life, I have no words to describe it," AZ Alkmaar striker Parrott told RTE.

"I am overwhelmed... I don't know what words to use, but I am over the moon."