Yamal up for Puskas Award as best men's goal; Marta on list for award FIFA named after her

ZURICH: Lamine Yamal was nominated Thursday for the FIFA Puskas Award as the best men's goal of last season, with Brazil great Marta shortlisted for the FIFA Marta Award, the women's award named after her.

Barcelona teenager Yamal's goal was scored against Espanyol in May — a trademark curling left-foot shot after running across the defense from the right flank.

Marta got the ball in the center circle then sprinted and dribbled past two defenders, rounded the goalkeeper and scored into an empty net playing for Orlando Pride against Kansas City Current.

FIFA picked 11 nominees for each award which is voted for in equal blocs by fans online and a group of former international players.

The deadline for voting is Dec. 3. It is unclear if FIFA will present the award two days later at the men's World Cup tournament draw being held in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

Nominees for the men's award include Arsenal's Declan Rice for his free kick against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals and Lucas Ribeiro running solo from the center spot to score for Mamelodi Sundowns against Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup.

Ally Sentnor's swerving shot for the United States against Colombia at the SheBelieves Cup is nominated for the Marta Award. So is Vivianne Miedema's floated shot for the Netherlands against Wales at the Women's European Championship.