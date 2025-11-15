Croatia qualify for 2026 World Cup, Netherlands close, Germany in limbo

PARIS: Croatia booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in North America with an unconvincing 3-1 win over the in-form Faroe Islands on Friday as the Netherlands all but booked their spot in the finals too.

Germany's qualification hopes still rest on their final Group A match on Monday at home to Slovakia despite a Nick Woltemade brace giving them a laboured 2-0 win at Luxembourg.

After Geza David Turi had given the Faroes a shock lead, strikes from Josko Gvardiol, Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic in Rijeka handed 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia their ticket to the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Victory gave Croatia a six point lead over the Czech Republic at the top of Group L with just a single game left to play.

"For Croatia, for the fans!" a jubilant Gvardiol posted on his X account.

But it was a night when the underdogs struck fear into more illustrious opponents, although without managing to strike a telling blow.