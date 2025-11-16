Palestinian team plays friendly in Spain in front of 50,000 spectators

BILBAO: A selection of Palestinian footballers took on a group of Spanish players from the Basque Country on Saturday in a friendly match with political overtones relating to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Organizers said some 50,000 spectators had tickets for the match at San Mames Stadium, the home of Athletic Bilbao.

Many fans waved Palestinian flags, and flags of the northern Basque Country region. Several thousand people also marched with flags before the game.

Spain has seen major protests against Israel's military response to the Oct. 2023 Hamas attack.

Bilbao was the site of the first of a series of large protests against an Israeli-owned cycling team at the Spanish Vuelta in September.

The Basque team included players from Athletic and Real Sociedad, along with other professional sides. None of Spain's footballers were available because they were playing a World Cup qualifier.

The Palestinian team will also take on a selection of players from Spain's northeastern Catalonia region in Barcelona on Tuesday.