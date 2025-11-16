Spain virtually seal World Cup qualification in Georgia romp

TBILISI: Spain made almost certain of qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win in Georgia on Saturday.

Luis de la Fuente's side have won all five Group E matches and although not mathematically through to next summer's tournament, their vastly superior goal difference means it is highly unlikely that Turkey will be able to overhaul them.

Spain host Turkey on Tuesday in the final group match, with Vincenzo Montella's side three points behind them after beating Bulgaria 2-0.

For Spain not to progress to the World Cup directly from the group, Turkey would have to win by seven goals or more.

La Roja were without star winger Lamine Yamal, as well as other key players in Rodri Hernandez, Dani Carvajal and Nico Williams, but still eased to victory in Tbilisi.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, with Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres extending their lead in the first half, before Oyarzabal netted again.

They have all but assured a 13th consecutive World Cup berth, scoring 19 goals in the group without conceding any.

"We feel really good after this and we did a really good job as a team," Torres told TVE.

"It's not mathematical yet, we're now heading into last game to qualify ourselves for this World Cup.

"We can never take things for granted but we are confident in ourselves."