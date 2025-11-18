Germany and Netherlands lock up World Cup spots in style

PARIS: Germany and Netherlands went on goal sprees as they wrapped up World Cup qualification with resounding wins in their last European group matches on Monday.

"Every player played well today and worked like a dog," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann told German broadcaster ZDF.

Both European giants needed only to draw to be sure of reaching the global footballing showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Instead, both went on the attack.

Germany took early control as they beat Slovakia 6-0 in Leipzig. The Netherlands took longer to pull away before overcoming Lithuania 4-0 in Amsterdam.

Slovakia finished second in Group A. Poland, who survived a scare to win 3-2 in Malta, ended up second to the Dutch in Group G. Second spot secures a place in the 16-team European play-offs in March.

Northern Ireland's 1-0 win over Luxembourg in Belfast could not lift them out of third in Group A but they will make the play-offs because of their Nations League performance.