Indian football team suffers embarrassing 0-1 loss to Bangladesh in Asian Cup qualifiers

DHAKA: India suffered their first defeat against Bangladesh in 22 years, going down 0-1 to the home side in an inconsequential Group C match of the Asian Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

Sheikh Morsalin scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the 11th minute to the wild cheer of the capacity crowd at the National Stadium here.

The match, though, had been rendered inconsequential as both the sides were out of contention of the 2027 continental showpiece.

India got a golden scoring chance in the 31st minute but Lallianzuala Chhangte's right-footed shot from the top of the box after Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma was completely out of position was headed away by Hamza Choudhury.

There was an instance of pushing and shoving among some players of the two teams near the touch line in the first half but the referee brought it under control.

India's last defeat against Bangladesh was during the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup, where the latter had prevailed 2-1 at the same venue in Dhaka. Since then, the two sides had faced each other in nine matches before Tuesday, and India had won three times while six were drawn affairs.

India's campaign for the 2027 Asian Cup had effectively ended on October 14, when they squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 to Singapore in Margao, Goa.