Unbeaten Spain qualify for 2026 World Cup with Turkey draw

SEVILLE: Spain booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Turkey in their final qualifier on Tuesday to top Group E.

Turkey finished second and will compete in the play-offs after they became the first team to force Luis de la Fuente's Euro 2024 champions to drop points.

Dani Olmo fired Spain ahead but Deniz Gul and Salih Ozcan struck for Turkey as the hosts conceded their first goals in the qualification process.

Mikel Oyarzabal hit back to equalise in Seville for a Spain team looking to win football's biggest prize for the second time.

Spain scored 21 goals in qualifying while conceding just twice and have not tasted defeat in a national record 31 consecutive games.

However, that run includes a 2-2 Nations League final draw with Portugal after extra-time in June, with Spain losing on penalties.

Turkey showed De la Fuente's side are not flawless, although Spain were missing several key players, including Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Rodri.

"There's a lot of work to do and time to think about a lot of things, but we will prepare well," said De la Fuente, who was upset by Barca star Yamal undergoing treatment on a groin injury which ruled him out of the final qualifiers.