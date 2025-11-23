Barcelona thrash Athletic to inaugurate rebuilt Camp Nou in style

BARCELONA: Barcelona made a triumphant return to their rebuilt Camp Nou stadium on Saturday following two and a half years in exile with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to go joint top of La Liga.

The Spanish champions had planned to reopen their stadium a year ago but construction delays and other setbacks meant they were forced to wait for their homecoming.

Ferran Torres netted a brace after Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring. Fermin Lopez also struck in a comfortable win against Athletic, who had Oihan Sancet sent off in the second half.

Hansi Flick's side pulled level with Real Madrid at the top of the table. Los Blancos visit Elche on Sunday.

"For everyone, the players, the staff, the coaches, it was a special game, and also for the fans to be back here in this stadium is unbelievable," Flick told reporters.

"I'm happy with the clean sheet, the four goals and the three points -- the perfect day for us."

Barca set off fireworks before and after the game as a little more than 45,000 fans filled the three stands which had been opened.

Despite exorbitant prices, the match was virtually sold out. Barca hope to be able to open up more seats by 2026, and be at the full 105,000 capacity next season.

"We have to wait, step by step... we are looking forward (to that)," said Flick, who described coaching Barca at Camp Nou as a "dream come true".