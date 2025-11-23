Neres scores twice to help Napoli move top of Serie A, Bologna wins to join Inter and Roma in 2nd

MILAN: David Neres provided two goals and an assist to help Napoli beat Atalanta 3-1 and move top of Serie A on Saturday.

It was the first time Neres had scored since January.

Napoli is a point ahead of Inter Milan, Roma and Bologna but could be overtaken on Sunday when Roma visits Cremonese and Inter hosts Milan in a city derby. Milan is also only three points behind Napoli.

Bologna won 3-0 at Udinese earlier, while sixth-place Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw at bottom club Fiorentina.

Napoli was without a win in November having drawn in Serie A and the Champions League before losing to Bologna before the international break.

It took the lead in the 17th minute when Neres raced away from his marker and kept his cool to slot into the far bottom corner.

He had waited 11 months for that goal but only had to wait another 21 minutes before scoring again, firing home a smart pass from Scott McTominay.

Neres then turned provider on the stroke of halftime with a cross from the right for Noa Lang to head in his first goal for Napoli since joining from PSV Eindhoven in the offseason.

Substitute Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back seven minutes into the second half but it proved little more than a consolation for Atalanta and new coach Raffaele Palladino.