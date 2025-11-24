Christian Pulisic fires AC Milan to derby glory as Roma move top of Serie A

MILAN: Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan to derby victory with the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan, moving his side up to second in Serie A and within two points of new leaders Roma.

USA forward Pulisic pounced for his fifth goal of the season in the 54th minute after Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer weakly palmed away Alexis Saelemaekers' low shot, Milan's only true opportunity of a tense encounter at a boisterous San Siro.

Pulisic has been excellent this season, with two assists to go with his joint league-leading goal tally for Milan, who have a great record against the top teams but have dropped points to the lesser lights.

"Often you're more on it for a big match, and we need to understand that we're vulnerable when we let the intensity drop," said Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri.

But Milan also had Mike Maignan to thank for the three points as the France goalkeeper kept out Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty in the 74th minute and tipped a Lautaro Martinez volley onto the post eight minutes before half-time.

Francesco Acerbi thumped a header onto the woodwork 10 minutes before as Inter dominated the play but couldn't find their way past Maignan.