German football club’s CEO Dietmar Beiersdorfer keeps promise to visit Madhya Pradesh's 'mini Brazil'

BHOPAL: Keeping his promise, the CEO of German football club FC Ingolstadt and former German player Dietmar 'Didi' Beiersdorfer came to Madhya Pradesh’s famous football village Vicharpur in Shahdol district on Monday.

The 62-year-old was accompanied by the club’s director (international affairs) Manuel Schafer on his visit to the village, which is nicknamed the ‘Mini Brazil of MP’ due to the passion of locals for the sport.

The visit took place after five promising teenage players from the village had a training stint under Beiersdorfer at FC Ingolstadt's facilities between October 4 and October 12.

“When we were leaving Germany last month, we became emotional. So Didi promised us that he would soon visit India, particularly our village Vicharpur, to himself experience the passion we have for football. He kept his promise and visited our village,” young coach and former national level player Laxmi Sahees, who accompanied the five teenagers to Germany last month, told TNIE on Monday.

According to Kaushik Maulik, who is accompanying the German duo, “Didi has been won over by the love which every resident of Vicharpur village has for football. There are very few places where people want their kids to play football, because they love the game, rather than having any big expectations from the popular sport.”

“We visited the homes of all five teenage football players who were trained by Didi and the team in Germany last month. Didi was particularly amazed seeing the 3-year-old sister of teenage striker Virendra Baiga, practising football. We want the bond between Didi and Vicharpur to soar to new heights,” Maulik told The New Indian Express.

The other promising teenage players besides Virendra Baiga whose homes were visited by Beiersdorfer included Pritam Kumar, Manish Ghasiya, Suhani Kol and Saniya Kunde.