Messi's goal, 3 assists power Inter Miami past FC Cincinnati 4-0, into 1st Eastern Conference final

CINCINNATI: Lionel Messi had a goal and three assists and Tadeo Allende scored twice as Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 4-0 Sunday to advance to its first Eastern Conference final.

Miami will host New York City FC, a 1-0 winner over the Philadelphia Union in the other conference semifinal, on Saturday. The winner advances to the MLS Cup on Dec. 6.

"Proud of how the team played on a very, very difficult field and against a very, very tough opponent," Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said through a translator. "I think from the first minute it wasn't about holding back. It was about going after the game and being ourselves. I think today the players played a virtually perfect match."

Messi set an MLS playoff record with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists).

Cincinnati had the second-best overall record in MLS behind Philadelphia after winning the Supporters Shield last season. Cincinnati lost to the Columbus Crew in last year's conference finals.

"Tough night to end this way," FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. "Credit to Miami. They were better tonight. To the fans, sorry how it ended. It's disappointing. You have to own it."

Messi had been scoreless in three matches against Cincinnati, but that streak ended in the 19th minute Sunday when he headed a short cross from Mateo Silvetti, giving Miami a 1-0 lead. Messi, a World Cup champion with Argentina and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, had his 11th goal in the last seven games.