Estevão celebrates 'perfect night' after goal in Chelsea's win over Barcelona in Champions League

LONDON: With his family watching from the stands, Chelsea teenage sensation Estevão made a run through the right side of the area and sped past two Barcelona defenders before firing a powerful angled shot into the net.

The beautiful strike gave Chelsea its second goal in a 3-0 win over the Spanish powerhouse Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"I don't really have any words to sum up how I am feeling," the 18-year-old Brazil forward said. "It was all very quick for me. I found some space and wiggled my way through. I hope I keep scoring for many more years."

Estevão was a constant threat to the Barcelona defense and helped Chelsea dominate en route to its third win and a spot in the top-eight of the standings.

"It really was the perfect night," Estevão said. "(My goal) was such a special moment for me in my career. From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans. I'm just so happy I could score for them and make them happy."

After his goal, Estevão went near the Chelsea fans and pointed to the club's shield.

"Estevão had a very good game, not only for the goal, but for the way he helped a lot in the way we were pressing," Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said.

Liam Delap, Pedro Neto and Marc Cucurella, the man of the match, also played well to lead the English club to victory and fifth place in the standings.