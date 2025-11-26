Pep Guardiola concedes overhaul 'was too much' as Leverkusen stuns Man City in Champions League

MANCHESTER, England: Pep Guardiola made 10 changes to his team and Manchester City paid the price.

A 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday made it back-to-back losses for City and raised questions over Guardiola's decision to leave out so many of his star players — including top scorer Erling Haaland.

"I take absolutely full responsibility," the City manager said. "It was too much. (It was) the first time in my life I've done it and it was too much."

Guardiola acknowledged his mistake at halftime at the Etihad Stadium — making three substitutions after Leverkusen took a 1-0 lead into the break. And by the time he eventually sent for Haaland, the German team had doubled its advantage.

But even the introduction of the Norway striker couldn't turn the game in City's direction, making it five losses in all competitions this season and adding pressure to its next game in the Champions League against Real Madrid next month.

Guardiola's sweeping changes to his lineup came after defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend. But his bold team selection backfired with City looking disjointed after so many changes.