Champions League: Kylian Mbappe hits four as Real Madrid hold off Olympiacos in thriller

PIRAEUS: Kylian Mbappe scored all four goals as Real Madrid hung on to beat Olympiacos 4-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday and end a three-match winless run in all competitions.

Chiquinho fired home from 20 yards to finish off a neat move as Olympiacos took an early lead in Greece, but Mbappe stole the show and took over as the competition's leading scorer this season.

"It was very important to get back to winning ways, we know that three matches without that is a lot for us," Mbappe told Movistar.

"(The team) looks good to me, of course there are things to improve. At a club like Real Madrid (it's normal) that people talk."

The France captain drilled through the legs of Olympiacos goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis to bring Madrid level on 22 minutes after racing onto a sublime ball in behind the defence from Vinicius Junior.

Mbappe struck again two minutes later when he planted a header low into the corner from an Arda Guler cross.

The forward completed the second fastest Champions League hat-trick ever as he ran clear and steered beyond Tzolakis again, his three goals coming in the space of six minutes and 42 seconds.

Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, against Rangers in 2022, has scored a quicker hat-trick in the competition.