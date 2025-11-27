Gimenez strikes in stoppage time to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Champions League

MADRID: Jose Gimenez's stoppage-time winner earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, inflicting the Italians' first defeat in the competition.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico early on as Diego Simeone's side boosted their chances of a top-eight finish following a mixed start to the league phase.

Piotr Zielinski levelled in the second half for Inter but the visitors faded in the final stages and Atletico capitalised.

Gimenez headed home Antoine Griezmann's corner to claim a potentially vital triumph for the Rojiblancos at a rocking Metropolitano stadium.

"Today was a tough game that we needed to win, and winning it allows us to believe we can qualify (for the last 16) directly," the Uruguayan defender told Movistar.

"We knew how to hold out in the hardest moments," said a proud Simeone, who was at Inter for some of his playing career.

"It was a much-needed win," he added. "We needed a goal like that... this goal gives us the faith to keep working and believing what we're doing is good."

Inter coach Cristian Chivu started with Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny up front, benching Marcus Thuram after Sunday's disappointing derby defeat by AC Milan.

The Italians were also without Denzel Dumfries and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as they sought to maintain what had been a 100 percent start to the competition.

The trip to Madrid offered last season's beaten finalists their first true test in Europe this term following four comparatively easy fixtures.