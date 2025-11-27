Vitinha scores hat-trick as PSG come from behind to beat Spurs in crazy Champions League clash

PARIS: Midfield star Vitinha scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind on the way to beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 in an action-packed Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Portuguese playmaker cancelled out Richarlison's opener in stunning fashion just before half-time at the Parc des Princes, and repeated the trick early in the second half after Randal Kolo Muani had got Spurs' second.

The on-loan Kolo Muani had been hoping to haunt his parent club -- he later scored again, but that was after the reigning European champions had punished poor Tottenham defending to net twice more themselves.

Fabian Ruiz got PSG's third and Willian Pacho their fourth, with Vitinha eventually sealing the victory from the spot as the French giants made it four wins from five in this season's Champions League.

"It is the first time in my career I have scored a hat-trick and even scored two goals in one match, so it is really special," Vitinha told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"I'm really pleased, mainly for the victory. We came from behind twice which shows the character in the team."

PSG, who had Lucas Hernandez sent off late on, are close to securing a place in the knockout phase and are well positioned to finish the league phase in the top eight, meaning direct progress to the last 16.