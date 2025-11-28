Premier League: Liverpool search for answers, Arsenal brace for Chelsea test

LONDON: Have Liverpool reached rock bottom or do they have further to fall as they prepare for a tricky-looking match at West Ham this weekend?

The Premier League champions have suffered six defeats in their past seven league games, with few signs that Arne Slot is getting a grip on the situation.

In stark contrast, buoyant leaders Arsenal take on second-placed Chelsea showing clear signs that they are finally equipped to end their two-decade title drought.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Liverpool crisis deepens

Liverpool have lost nine of their past 12 matches in all competitions -- a full-blown crisis by the standards of one of the world's biggest clubs.

The Anfield team are on their worst run of form for more than 70 years, with the pressure mounting on Liverpool boss Arne Slot just months after he led them to their 20th English league title.

The Dutchman admitted he had not slept well after Wednesday's damaging 4-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Liverpool are suffering from an inability to take their chances and a failure to stamp out defensive errors.

They have conceded more goals in all competitions -- 34 -- than any other Premier League side this season.

Sunday's trip to West Ham is a tough one -- the Hammers have been rejuvenated under Nuno Espirito Santo, who took over from the sacked Graham Potter in September.

But despite their horrific run of form, Liverpool, a lowly 12th in the league, are just three points behind Aston Villa in fourth spot.