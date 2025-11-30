Inter Miami, Messi beat New York 5-1 to reach first MLS Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami reached the MLS Cup final for the first time on Saturday after a 5-1 thrashing of New York City FC in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A Tadeo Allende hat-trick and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia ensured Miami advanced to Major League Soccer's championship game next Saturday at their home field in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami will host the winner of the Western Conference final, which is being played between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps later on Saturday.

Messi and his team-mates will head into that game bristling with confidence after another ruthless, high-scoring demolition job that followed on from their 4-0 drubbing of FC Cincinnati in the previous round.

Allende -- who scored twice in the victory over Cincinnati -- was once again the focal point of the Miami attack.

The 26-year-old Argentine forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute after cleverly springing the New York offside trap.

A perfectly weighted ball from Sergio Busquets sent Allende racing in on goal, and the winger shrugged off Raul Gustavo's challenge to lash home and make it 1-0.

New York had barely had time to digest that early setback before it was 2-0.