PSG stunned 1-0 by Monaco but retain top spot in Ligue 1 as Marseille held 2-2 by Toulouse

MARSEILLE: Paris Saint-Germain suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monaco on Saturday but retained top spot in Ligue 1 after nearest rivals Marseille were held to a 2-2 draw by Toulouse.

Japan's Takumi Minamino scored the only goal of the game for Monaco in the principality -- the former Liverpool player's second-half strike inflicting a second domestic defeat of the campaign on PSG.

Monaco held on through the closing stages, including seven minutes of stoppage time, after having former Paris defender Thilo Kehrer sent off in the 80th minute.

It was a surprise result with Monaco ending a run of three consecutive Ligue 1 losses which had seen them lose ground on PSG and the other sides at the top of the table.

They are now provisionally up to sixth, seven points behind the capital side whose only other reverse in Ligue 1 so far this season came away to Marseille in September.

PSG remain top of the standings for now with 30 points from 14 games, one point ahead of Marseille after Roberto De Zerbi's team were denied by Santiago Hidalgo's late equaliser for Toulouse at the Velodrome.

It is now over to Lens, who are two points behind the leaders in third but will go top if they beat Angers away on Sunday.

"Usually I prefer to watch matches again and analyse them, but today it is easier. We were not precise enough and we made too many individual and collective mistakes," said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose side was again far from full strength.

"Neither team played at a very high level, but they played better than us. It was without any doubt our worst match of the season."