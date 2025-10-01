Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson injured in Champions League loss at Galatasaray and out of Chelsea game

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced off with an injury sustained while making a routine save during a 1-0 loss at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday as the Premier League champions slumped to back-to-back defeats for just the second time under Arne Slot.

The Brazil international dived to his left to keep out a low shot from Victor Osimhen in the 54th minute and immediately signaled to the Liverpool bench that he was hurt.

The nature of the injury wasn't immediately clear but Slot confirmed Alisson would not be available for the Premier League match at Chelsea on Saturday.

"It's never positive if you go off like this," Slot said. "You can be sure he's not playing on Saturday and let's wait how long it's going to take."

Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to fill in after coming on as the replacement for Alisson, who has had spells out injured in each of the last two seasons. Last season, he was out for more than two months — from early October to mid-December — with a hamstring problem.

Alisson's injury compounded a frustrating evening for Liverpool, which was coming off a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.