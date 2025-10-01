Mbappe was meant to succeed Messi and Ronaldo, but Ballon d'Or rankings say he's going backward

Mbappe was a victim of bad timing

While it was a year of personal redemption for Dembele, whose career had stalled after a move to Barcelona in 2017, it also happened to come in the first season after Mbappe's years-long-trailed transfer from PSG to Madrid.

Caioli said Mbappe moved at the "worst moment" as PSG was about to win the Champions League for the first time and Madrid surrendered its Spanish and European titles.

"He made a beautiful season. He is a European Golden Boot (winner) … But he found one of the worst years for Real Madrid," he said. "I think he waited too long to go to Madrid … and then chooses the wrong moment."

How the Ballon d'Or is judged

The Ballon d'Or is an imperfect way to determine the best player in the world. Ultimately it is a matter of opinion — voted for by one journalist from each of FIFA's top 100-ranked nations. The criteria includes individual and team performances, "decisive and impressive character" and "class and fair play."

It is, however, often weighted towards the best player in a team that wins the Champions League or a major international competition like the World Cup in any given year.

Which is why Mbappe could consider himself unfortunate to miss out after winning the World Cup with France in 2018 when he placed fourth. The winner that year was Luka Modric, who was runner up in the World Cup with Croatia and won the Champions League with Madrid.

"I did everything I could, but not everything I could to win a Ballon d'Or," Mbappe said at the time. "It shows me how much I still have to do to win this trophy or it would be too easy to get there and win it all at once."

Mbappe's highest placing in the Ballon d'Or came in 2023 after his World Cup final hat trick. The winner that year was Messi, who led Argentina to victory at the Qatar tournament.