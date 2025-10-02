Erling Haaland scores twice but Man City denied by Monaco in Champions League

MONACO: Eric Dier's late penalty handed Monaco a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday as an Erling Haaland double was not enough to give Pep Guardiola's side the victory.

The Norwegian striker netted twice in the first half for City either side of a Jordan Teze stunner, taking his tally for the season to 11 goals in eight games in all competitions.

It looked as though the 2023 European champions would leave the principality with a second win in as many outings in this season's league phase, but they were denied by a 90th-minute spot-kick.

Nico Gonzalez was penalised for a high boot on Dier inside the area at a Monaco free-kick, with Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano eventually pointing to the spot after a long VAR check.

Dier stepped up to send Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way from the penalty, as Monaco claimed a first point in this season's Champions League and City moved onto four points from two outings following their win against Napoli last time out.