FIFA's Infantino urges soccer to promote peace and takes no action against Israel

GENEVA: Facing growing global calls to suspend Israeli teams from soccer, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday the governing body must promote peace and unity and could not solve political issues.

In a febrile period for soccer politics, Infantino led a meeting of FIFA's ruling council in Zurich which did not have Israel formally on the agenda before 2026 World Cup qualifying games resume next week.

He later met privately at FIFA headquarters with the leader of the Palestinian soccer federation, Jibril Rajoub, and praised his organization "for their resilience at this time."

The strongest push against Israeli teams by European soccer leaders during the two-year conflict in Gaza was paused after a peace proposal on Monday in the White House by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Infantino stressed to his 37-member council "the importance of promoting peace and unity, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Gaza," FIFA said in a news release that did not refer directly to Israel.

"FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems," Infantino said in the statement, "but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values."