Roma misses penalty 3 times and loses 1-0 to Lille in Europa League

ROME: Roma missed three straight attempts from the penalty spot late in the game as Lille upset the Italian club 1-0 in the Europa League.

In a bizarre sequence on Thursday, Roma was given three tries to equalize from the spot after the first two efforts from Artem Dovbyk were both saved by goalkeeper Berke Özer  only for the referee to order the penalty to be retaken each time because of encroachment.

Roma then switched penalty takers to Matías Soulé, but Özer saved that one as well, diving to his right to punch the ball away in the 85th minute  nearly four minutes after Dovbyk had made his first attempt.

Hákon Arnar Haraldsson had put Lille ahead with an angled shot in the sixth minute at Stadio Olimpico, which was enough for the French club to earn a second win in two games.

In other early games, Ricardo Horta unleashed a long-distance drive to beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and substitute Gabri Martínez added a late second as Braga beat Celtic 2-0 in Glasgow.