The statistics are getting worse for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

MANCHESTER: The stats are increasingly damning for under-pressure Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim.

A return of 34 points from his first 33 Premier League games in charge is by far the worst of any United manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Of the other five permanent appointments from David Moyes through to Erik ten Hag, none amassed fewer than 56 over the same period.

The rate of just over a point a game would mean relegation in the Premier League's past. While the points total required for safety has dropped, Amorim's record is still worrying.

"The results are catastrophic, really, in Manchester United terms," former United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports. "The money that's been spent has been big and there are some things that I'm seeing that are a massive worry, and some things that can't happen."

United great Wayne Rooney echoed those concerns on his podcast after United's latest defeat at Brentford last week.

"I honestly hope he can turn it round," Rooney said. "But if you're saying to me, 'Do you believe he will?' then, after everything I've seen, honestly, I've got no faith in it."

Amorim was hired last November and oversaw United's worst Premier League campaign last season.

On Saturday, United hosts newly promoted Sunderland in the last game before the international break. More dropped points would only increase the pressure on Amorim at a point in the season when clubs traditionally look to make managerial changes.