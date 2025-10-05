Vinicius double helps Real Madrid beat Villarreal

MADRID: Vinicius Junior fired Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with a brace in a 3-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday, while Kylian Mbappe was also on target.

Los Blancos moved two points clear of champions Barcelona, who visit Sevilla on Sunday, as they bounced back from last week's derby drubbing.

Having returned from their long midweek trip to Kazakhstan, where they beat Kairat in the Champions League, Madrid turned their focus back to domestic matters.

Thrashed 5-2 by city rivals Atletico Madrid last weekend, Xabi Alonso's side had plenty to prove against a strong Villarreal team, who are third.

"I played very well and I want to continue like this, keeping this confidence and doing even more," Vinicius told Real Madrid TV.

"We have good feelings... when we come back (from the international break) we have big games and we need confidence," added Vinicius.

The winger did not start the season well but has found form in recent outings.