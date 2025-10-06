Trump and Infantino: How a friendship is shaping the World Cup

Trump and Infantino develop a deep alliance

Despite his affinity for sports, Trump is known more for his ties to golf and football than soccer. But his awareness of the sport was spurred in part by his youngest son, Barron, who is such a soccer fan that he had a net in the first lady's garden during Trump's first term.

Trump's interest only grew when the U.S. won World Cup hosting rights in 2018. Nothing excites Trump like hosting a major event, and Giuliani recalled that, at the time, the president and his aides were almost wistful that he wouldn't be in the White House when the tournament arrived, assuming he would be well into a post-presidency following an immediate second term.

Shortly after the U.S. was awarded the tournament, Trump hosted Infantino at the White House. Infantino, who was also serving his first term as FIFA president, made an impression by handing Trump red and yellow penalty cards, joking they could be used on the press.

The relationship flourished in 2020 as both men plotted their futures.

During a dinner that January at the global economic summit in Davos, near FIFA's home in Zurich, Infantino called the U.S. president "my great friend." Trump, always appreciative of a compliment, responded by inviting Infantino to a White House signing event for the Abraham Accords, which sought to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

The ceremony happened as Infantino was aligning FIFA's sporting and commercial ties with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It followed a pattern of Infantino, much like Trump, cozying up to autocratic leaders.

Infantino appeared to relish public meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin before, during and after that country hosted the 2018 World Cup. Visiting Putin at the Kremlin with a group of soccer greats during the tournament, Infantino said he felt "like a child in a toy shop" in Russia. He collected the Russian Order of Friendship from Putin the following year.

Infantino would later relocate to Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, emerging as a strong defender of the tiny Gulf state that was fiercely criticized for its treatment of the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers needed to build essential stadiums, transport projects and hotels.