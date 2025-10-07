Malaysia football federation disputes cheating claims and will appeal FIFA sanctions

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said Tuesday that it would appeal FIFA sanctions after being accused by football's governing body of cheating.

In September, FIFA suspended seven overseas-born players who all featured for Malaysia in June’s 4-0 win over Vietnam in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier, for 12 months and fined FAM $438,000, citing falsified or doctored documentation.

In its full report released Monday, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said “the original birth certificates indicated a sharp contrast to the documentation provided,” referring to papers from the FAM claiming the players all had a grandparent born in Malaysia, making them eligible to represent the country under FIFA rules.

The committee reported that the original certificates showed that the said family members had actually been born in the same countries as the players: Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands and Spain.

“Presenting fraudulent documentation with the purpose of gaining eligibility to play for a national team constitutes, pure and simple, a form of cheating, which cannot in any way be condoned,” FIFA said in the report. “Such conduct erodes trust in the fairness of competitions and jeopardizes the very essence of football as an activity founded on honesty and transparency.”