'Simplified version' of VAR emerging as vital at Under-20 World Cup soccer tournament

SANTIAGO: FIFA is employing an alternative review system that allows coaches to appeal two referee’s decisions per match at the Under-20 soccer World Cup in Chile

The football video support (FVS) is a “simplified version” of VAR and has transformed the youth tournament into a testing ground for new technologies. Cards that vary between blue and purple are held by coaches, who are in charge of requesting reviews.

During the group stage, its use has proven crucial, defining the course of several matches played in the cities of Santiago, Valparaíso, Rancagua and Talca. The system was deployed in more than a dozen matches in the early part of the tournament.

FVS was first used when South Korea coach Lee Chang-Won used a card for the first time during the opening match against Ukraine. He challenged a penalty, but the request was ultimately ruled out by the referee.

Since then, the review system has had a role in several matches. Of the 12 games in the first round of the group stage, the “light VAR” was used in seven.

It proved decisive in Norway’s 1-0 victory over Nigeria after a review of a handball by Nigeria defender Ahmed Akinyele, which American referee Joe Dickerson had ignored.

FVS also disallowed a goal in Argentina's 4-1 win against Australia — the review denying a tying goal for the Socceroos.

Mexico's use of the system helped it overturn a penalty decision in a match they ended up tying 2-2 against Spain. It also led to Paraguay winger Enso González being red-carded after kicking South Korea striker Hyeon-oh Kim.