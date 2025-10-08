European soccer clubs group unveils new name at peak of its powers dealing with UEFA, FIFA

ROME: After 17 years as the European Club Association, the network of hundreds of soccer teams is at peak influence over UEFA in shaping the Champions League – and what might come next for the marquee competition. So it was time for a name change. From ECA to EFC.

The rebranded European Football Clubs meets in Rome this week at an annual assembly of officials whose collective power negotiating with FIFA and UEFA over elite competitions was never greater.

The ECA was created in 2008 to bring more cooperation, democracy and money to storied teams after their decade of confrontation with international soccer bodies.

There is peace today — restored after the deep rift with UEFA four years ago when an ECA-led group of rebel clubs driven by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus tried, and failed, to launch the breakaway European Super League.

Good relations with European clubs and their chairman, now Nasser al-Khelaifi from Paris Saint-Germain, can seem more important to UEFA and its president, Aleksander Ceferin, than dealing with FIFA. Their contract is signed through 2033.

UEFA, and Ceferin personally, were burned by then-ECA leader Andrea Agnelli plotting the breakaway Super League that was intended for just 20 teams. “Together with EFC,” Ceferin said Wednesday.

“We will make sure that our club football is inclusive and that everybody has a chance to win their best competitions.”

Al-Khelaifi returned the praise.

“I admire the UEFA president because he has got values and courage,” said the clubs’ leader, who also heads Champions League rights holder BeIN Media Group and is a member of Qatar’s government.